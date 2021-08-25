KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3
HtlShilla 88,200 DN 400
Hanmi Science 73,300 DN 500
SamsungElecMech 173,000 UP 1,500
Hanssem 110,500 DN 1,500
LG Innotek 207,000 DN 1,000
KSOE 118,500 DN 1,000
HANWHA SOLUTIONS 40,000 UP 1,950
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 242,500 0
OCI 115,000 UP 7,000
LS ELECTRIC 64,000 DN 1,000
KorZinc 516,000 UP 8,000
SamsungHvyInd 6,210 UP 130
HYUNDAI WIA 84,700 UP 600
Mobis 263,000 UP 500
HANWHA AEROSPACE 48,450 UP 150
KumhoPetrochem 190,000 UP 2,500
S-1 81,300 DN 200
ZINUS 81,100 DN 200
Hanchem 295,000 UP 5,500
DWS 50,400 DN 2,000
KEPCO 24,150 0
SamsungSecu 47,550 UP 250
KG DONGBU STL 15,050 UP 50
SKTelecom 294,000 DN 2,000
SNT MOTIV 54,800 UP 1,000
HyundaiElev 50,300 UP 400
SAMSUNG SDS 172,000 UP 500
KOREA AEROSPACE 32,000 DN 150
KUMHOTIRE 6,060 UP 120
Hanon Systems 15,800 0
SK 262,500 DN 2,500
ShinpoongPharm 66,800 UP 500
Handsome 39,100 UP 1,200
Asiana Airlines 20,900 UP 800
COWAY 75,100 UP 200
LOTTE SHOPPING 107,000 UP 1,000
IBK 10,350 UP 100
DONGSUH 29,050 UP 50
SamsungEng 21,850 UP 350
SAMSUNG C&T 133,500 UP 2,000
