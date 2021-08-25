KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4
PanOcean 8,210 UP 50
SAMSUNG CARD 33,850 0
CheilWorldwide 23,000 0
KT 32,800 UP 200
KIWOOM 119,000 UP 500
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 74,200 UP 1,300
Kangwonland 27,300 UP 350
DSME 26,950 UP 100
DSINFRA 14,650 UP 250
DWEC 6,940 UP 110
Kakao 151,000 UP 2,000
NCsoft 837,000 DN 10,000
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL195500 UP6000
DongwonF&B 204,500 UP 500
LOTTE TOUR 18,850 UP 200
LG Uplus 14,000 0
SAMSUNG LIFE 74,100 UP 200
KEPCO E&C 46,300 DN 800
LGH&H 1,441,000 DN 9,000
KT&G 81,500 UP 200
LGCHEM 799,000 UP 12,000
DHICO 20,850 UP 100
Doosanfc 48,300 UP 1,800
LG Display 20,100 UP 150
NAVER 430,500 DN 7,000
KEPCO KPS 37,300 DN 400
HYUNDAI ROTEM 24,100 UP 150
LGELECTRONICS 142,000 0
Celltrion 282,000 DN 500
DAEWOONG PHARM 166,500 DN 1,000
HYUNDAIDEPTST 79,100 DN 200
KIH 94,100 UP 700
LOTTE Himart 32,000 UP 150
GS 41,500 UP 350
CJ CGV 29,400 UP 250
LIG Nex1 48,800 UP 1,800
Fila Holdings 45,100 DN 650
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 185,000 UP 2,000
HANAFINANCIALGR 44,900 UP 650
HANWHA LIFE 3,440 UP 75
(MORE)
-
BTS' 'Butter' ranks No. 8 on Billboard Hot 100
-
(LEAD) Top S. Korean diplomat says U.S. requested using American bases in Korea to house Afghan evacuees
-
Son Heung-min to stay on bench at start of Tottenham's continental match
-
Biden says S. Korea, Taiwan fundamentally different from Afghanistan
-
S. Korea to buy 2 tln won worth of gov't bonds to repay national debt
-
1st full-length S. Korean novel written by AI to be published next week
-
(LEAD) Top S. Korean diplomat says U.S. requested using American bases in Korea to house Afghan evacuees
-
Russian warship fires warning shots at S. Korean fishing boat
-
Korean hit films set to be remade in U.S., Spain
-
Biden says S. Korea, Taiwan fundamentally different from Afghanistan
-
Tottenham's Son Heung-min healthy enough to play in World Cup qualifiers
-
(LEAD) Top S. Korean diplomat says U.S. requested using American bases in Korea to house Afghan evacuees
-
(LEAD) 3 military planes carrying out operations to bring Afghan evacuees to South Korea: foreign ministry
-
BTS' 'Butter' ranks No. 8 on Billboard Hot 100
-
USFK members allegedly hold 'no mask' dance party on base amid pandemic