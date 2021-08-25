KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5
AMOREPACIFIC 220,500 DN 5,000
FOOSUNG 14,900 UP 300
SK Innovation 243,000 UP 5,000
POONGSAN 34,550 DN 100
KBFinancialGroup 53,700 UP 1,200
Hansae 20,500 DN 450
LX HAUSYS 85,700 UP 900
Youngone Corp 41,500 UP 450
CSWIND 76,000 UP 3,400
GKL 15,500 DN 200
KOLON IND 77,300 UP 1,300
HanmiPharm 308,000 DN 500
BNK Financial Group 7,740 UP 140
emart 177,500 DN 1,000
지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY460 00 DN150
KOLMAR KOREA 47,750 DN 50
HANJINKAL 66,400 UP 300
DoubleUGames 58,500 UP 100
CUCKOO 132,000 0
COSMAX 123,000 DN 1,000
MANDO 60,600 UP 200
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 963,000 UP 7,000
INNOCEAN 58,600 UP 300
Doosan Bobcat 42,950 UP 650
H.S.ENTERPRISE 15,200 UP 250
Netmarble 136,500 UP 4,500
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES HOLDI NG S65700 DN100
ORION 125,000 DN 1,000
HANWHA SYSTEMS 18,550 DN 300
BGF Retail 175,500 UP 2,500
SKCHEM 280,000 UP 2,000
HDC-OP 28,600 DN 100
HYOSUNG TNC 776,000 UP 42,000
HYOSUNG ADVANCED 574,000 UP 29,000
SKBS 280,000 DN 24,000
WooriFinancialGroup 11,000 UP 50
HYBE 285,500 DN 3,000
SK ie technology 208,000 UP 4,000
DL E&C 132,000 UP 500
LX HOLDINGS 9,830 UP 20
(END)
-
BTS' 'Butter' ranks No. 8 on Billboard Hot 100
-
(LEAD) Top S. Korean diplomat says U.S. requested using American bases in Korea to house Afghan evacuees
-
Son Heung-min to stay on bench at start of Tottenham's continental match
-
Biden says S. Korea, Taiwan fundamentally different from Afghanistan
-
S. Korea to buy 2 tln won worth of gov't bonds to repay national debt
-
1st full-length S. Korean novel written by AI to be published next week
-
(LEAD) Top S. Korean diplomat says U.S. requested using American bases in Korea to house Afghan evacuees
-
Russian warship fires warning shots at S. Korean fishing boat
-
Korean hit films set to be remade in U.S., Spain
-
Biden says S. Korea, Taiwan fundamentally different from Afghanistan
-
Tottenham's Son Heung-min healthy enough to play in World Cup qualifiers
-
(LEAD) Top S. Korean diplomat says U.S. requested using American bases in Korea to house Afghan evacuees
-
(LEAD) 3 military planes carrying out operations to bring Afghan evacuees to South Korea: foreign ministry
-
BTS' 'Butter' ranks No. 8 on Billboard Hot 100
-
USFK members allegedly hold 'no mask' dance party on base amid pandemic