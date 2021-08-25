Peace on Korean Peninsula ultimate goal of U.S. in relations with N.K.: State Dept.
SEOUL, Aug. 25 (Yonhap) -- Peace and prosperity on the Korean Peninsula is the ultimate goal for the United States in its relationship with North Korea, the State Department said.
In a fact sheet on relations with the North released by the department Monday (U.S. time), the department said it is working closely with its allies and partners to bring "greater peace and security in the region."
The paper said the U.S. has provided food and other assistance to the North during times of famine and natural disasters in the past upon request and stressed it currently does not provide any aid to Pyongyang.
Other information on key events have been left out, including the historic summit meeting between Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un in June 2018, which was the first-ever meeting between leaders of the two countries.
The paper referred to the North by its official name, the Democratic People's Republic of Korea.
(END)
-
BTS' 'Butter' ranks No. 8 on Billboard Hot 100
-
(LEAD) Top S. Korean diplomat says U.S. requested using American bases in Korea to house Afghan evacuees
-
Son Heung-min to stay on bench at start of Tottenham's continental match
-
Biden says S. Korea, Taiwan fundamentally different from Afghanistan
-
S. Korea to buy 2 tln won worth of gov't bonds to repay national debt
-
1st full-length S. Korean novel written by AI to be published next week
-
(LEAD) Top S. Korean diplomat says U.S. requested using American bases in Korea to house Afghan evacuees
-
Russian warship fires warning shots at S. Korean fishing boat
-
Korean hit films set to be remade in U.S., Spain
-
Biden says S. Korea, Taiwan fundamentally different from Afghanistan
-
Tottenham's Son Heung-min healthy enough to play in World Cup qualifiers
-
(LEAD) 3 military planes carrying out operations to bring Afghan evacuees to South Korea: foreign ministry
-
BTS' 'Butter' ranks No. 8 on Billboard Hot 100
-
USFK members allegedly hold 'no mask' dance party on base amid pandemic
-
(LEAD) New cases spike to over 2,000 again, infections in Seoul at record high