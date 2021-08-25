Maniker to raise 48.5 bln won via stock offering
All News 16:26 August 25, 2021
SEOUL, AUGUST 25 (Yonhap) -- Maniker Co. on Wednesday announced that it will sell stocks to raise 48.5 billion won(US$41.5 million). The proceeds from the stock sale will be used mainly to pay off its debts.
According to a regulatory filing, the company will issue some 23.81 million common shares at a price of 2,035 won per share. The stocks will be sold to the firm’s shareholders.
