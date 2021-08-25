S. Korean Bond Yields on Aug. 25, 2021
All News 16:30 August 25, 2021
Today (%) Previous Session(%) Change (BP)
1-year TB 1.050 1.042 +0.8
2-year TB 1.294 1.286 +0.8
3-year TB 1.435 1.438 -0.3
10-year TB 1.936 1.939 -0.3
2-year MSB 1.298 1.299 -0.1
3-year CB (AA-) 1.863 1.862 +0.1
91-day CD None None None
(END)
