KBO confirms Lotte Giants pitcher Song Seung-jun's 72-game ban for possession of illegal substance.
SEOUL, Aug. 25 (Yonhap) -- The Korea Baseball Organization (KBO) on Wednesday confirmed a 72-game ban on Lotte Giants veteran pitcher Song Seung-jun for possession of an illegal substance.
"We received the final ruling by an appellate body of the Korea Anti-Doping Agency (KADA) that Song has violated sport anti-doping rules," the KBO said.
Song was banned for 72 games, the equivalent of half a season, in May after KADA found out he had been in possession of an illicit growth hormone four years ago.
Under KADA's anti-doping code, athletes are punished for their purchase and possession of banned substances, even if they haven't taken those drugs or undergone any doping tests.
But Song, a former U.S. minor leaguer who reached Triple-A, denied the charges, claiming that he did not know the substance was illegal and returned it to the original owner.
As KADA's appellate panel rejected Song's appeal, Song's 72-game suspension, which began on May 25, was finalized, with the Giants finishing 48 games as of Tuesday, according to the KBO.
brk@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS' 'Butter' ranks No. 8 on Billboard Hot 100
-
(LEAD) Top S. Korean diplomat says U.S. requested using American bases in Korea to house Afghan evacuees
-
Son Heung-min to stay on bench at start of Tottenham's continental match
-
Biden says S. Korea, Taiwan fundamentally different from Afghanistan
-
S. Korea to buy 2 tln won worth of gov't bonds to repay national debt
-
1st full-length S. Korean novel written by AI to be published next week
-
(LEAD) Top S. Korean diplomat says U.S. requested using American bases in Korea to house Afghan evacuees
-
Russian warship fires warning shots at S. Korean fishing boat
-
Korean hit films set to be remade in U.S., Spain
-
Biden says S. Korea, Taiwan fundamentally different from Afghanistan
-
Tottenham's Son Heung-min healthy enough to play in World Cup qualifiers
-
(LEAD) 3 military planes carrying out operations to bring Afghan evacuees to South Korea: foreign ministry
-
BTS' 'Butter' ranks No. 8 on Billboard Hot 100
-
USFK members allegedly hold 'no mask' dance party on base amid pandemic
-
(LEAD) New cases spike to over 2,000 again, infections in Seoul at record high