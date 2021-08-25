Go to Contents Go to Navigation

KBO confirms Lotte Giants pitcher Song Seung-jun's 72-game ban for possession of illegal substance.

August 25, 2021

SEOUL, Aug. 25 (Yonhap) -- The Korea Baseball Organization (KBO) on Wednesday confirmed a 72-game ban on Lotte Giants veteran pitcher Song Seung-jun for possession of an illegal substance.

"We received the final ruling by an appellate body of the Korea Anti-Doping Agency (KADA) that Song has violated sport anti-doping rules," the KBO said.

Song was banned for 72 games, the equivalent of half a season, in May after KADA found out he had been in possession of an illicit growth hormone four years ago.

Under KADA's anti-doping code, athletes are punished for their purchase and possession of banned substances, even if they haven't taken those drugs or undergone any doping tests.

But Song, a former U.S. minor leaguer who reached Triple-A, denied the charges, claiming that he did not know the substance was illegal and returned it to the original owner.

As KADA's appellate panel rejected Song's appeal, Song's 72-game suspension, which began on May 25, was finalized, with the Giants finishing 48 games as of Tuesday, according to the KBO.

This undated file photo shows Lotte Giants pitcher Song Seung-jun. (Yonhap)

