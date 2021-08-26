Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Military plane carrying Afghan evacuees depart for S. Korea from Islamabad: foreign ministry

All News 05:51 August 26, 2021

SEOUL, Aug. 26 (Yonhap) -- A military plane carrying Afghan evacuees departed for South Korea on Thursday, the foreign ministry said.

The transport aircraft took off from an airport in the Pakistani capital of Islamabad at 4:53 a.m. (Seoul time) and is expected to land at Incheon International Airport, west of Seoul, at 15:53 p.m., the ministry said.

It was not immediately known how many of the evacuees were aboard the plane.

On Wednesday, the government announced that it plans to bring in a total of 391 Afghans to the country in an operation to evacuate those who worked with South Koreans in efforts to help rebuild the war-torn Afghanistan.

elly@yna.co.kr
(END)

Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!