Military plane carrying Afghan evacuees depart for S. Korea from Islamabad: foreign ministry
SEOUL, Aug. 26 (Yonhap) -- A military plane carrying Afghan evacuees departed for South Korea on Thursday, the foreign ministry said.
The transport aircraft took off from an airport in the Pakistani capital of Islamabad at 4:53 a.m. (Seoul time) and is expected to land at Incheon International Airport, west of Seoul, at 15:53 p.m., the ministry said.
It was not immediately known how many of the evacuees were aboard the plane.
On Wednesday, the government announced that it plans to bring in a total of 391 Afghans to the country in an operation to evacuate those who worked with South Koreans in efforts to help rebuild the war-torn Afghanistan.
elly@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS' 'Butter' ranks No. 8 on Billboard Hot 100
-
(LEAD) Top S. Korean diplomat says U.S. requested using American bases in Korea to house Afghan evacuees
-
Son Heung-min to stay on bench at start of Tottenham's continental match
-
Biden says S. Korea, Taiwan fundamentally different from Afghanistan
-
S. Korea to buy 2 tln won worth of gov't bonds to repay national debt
-
1st full-length S. Korean novel written by AI to be published next week
-
(LEAD) Top S. Korean diplomat says U.S. requested using American bases in Korea to house Afghan evacuees
-
Korean hit films set to be remade in U.S., Spain
-
Biden says S. Korea, Taiwan fundamentally different from Afghanistan
-
Fare boxes in 171 Seoul buses to be removed under all-digital payment test program
-
Tottenham's Son Heung-min healthy enough to play in World Cup qualifiers
-
(LEAD) 3 military planes carrying out operations to bring Afghan evacuees to South Korea: foreign ministry
-
(LEAD) New cases spike to over 2,000 again, infections in Seoul at record high
-
BTS' 'Butter' ranks No. 8 on Billboard Hot 100
-
(5th LD) 391 Afghan evacuees to be airlifted to S. Korea Thursday: foreign ministry