N. Korea to hold Supreme People's Assembly session next month: state media
SEOUL, Aug. 26 (Yonhap) -- North Korea will convene a meeting its rubber-stamp legislature in Pyongyang next month, state media said Thursday.
The standing committee of the Supreme People's Assembly met in Pyongyang on Tuesday and decided to convene an SPA session on Sept. 28, the official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) said.
The KCNA said the session will discuss the issue of "adopting the law on developing cities and counties and the law on ensuring education of young people, the issue of modification and supplementation of the law on national economic plan, the issue of inspecting and supervising the enforcement of the law on recycling and the organizational issue."
The SPA is the highest organ of power under the constitution, but it rubber-stamps decisions by the ruling party.
