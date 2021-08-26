Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
SEOUL, Aug. 26 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Aug. 26.
Korean-language dailies
-- Seoul brings 'Friends of Korea' from Afghanistan (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- S. Korea holds hands of 391 Afghans who helped rebuilding efforts (Kookmin Daily)
-- Ruling party unilaterally passes controversial media bill at 4 a.m. (Donga Ilbo)
-- Ruling DP pushes forward with media bill to tighten controls on freedom of press (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Ruling party set to restrict freedom of press (Segye Times)
-- Controversial media bill passes parliamentary committee at 4 a.m. (Chosun Ilbo)
-- History will judge media bill (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Ruling party adamant about passing controversial media bill by August (Hankyoreh)
-- Ruling party pushes for media bill despite strong opposition (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Goldman Sachs to invest 2 tln won in S. Korea (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- S. Korea to provide 160,000 new homes next year (Korea Economic Daily)
English-language dailies
-- Korea airlifts 391 Afghans to Incheon (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- South Korea to receive 391 Afghan evacuees Thursday (Korea Herald)
-- 391 Afghans to arrive here today in evacuation operation (Korea Times)
