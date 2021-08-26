(EDITORIAL from Korea JoongAng Daily on Aug. 26)

The two major parties feign to heed public opinion, but Rep. Kim Eui-kyeom, a former presidential spokesman and lawmaker from the splinter Open Minjoo Party, a satellite of the DP, steadfastly sticks in his seat in the legislature. After Kim denied suspicions from the commission, Rep. Choi Kang-wook, head of the minor party, refused to expel him. "Such suspicions are an old story, right?" he said. Former Justice Minister Cho Kuk did not apologize even after his wife was sentenced to four years in jail in an appellate trial for making fake documents for their daughter to get admitted to a top university. Rep. Yoon's fate will be determined by voting in the National Assembly or by the assembly speaker. But we hope her decision marks a turning point in the integrity of lawmakers in Korea.

(END)