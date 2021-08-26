6 companies to recall nearly 49,000 vehicles over faulty parts
SEOUL, Aug. 26 (Yonhap) -- BMW, Mercedes-Benz and four other companies will voluntarily recall nearly 49,000 vehicles to fix faulty components, the transport ministry said Thursday.
This is the latest in a series of recalls by carmakers in South Korea and vehicle importers due to problems with vehicle components.
The companies, including Audi, Hyundai Motor Co. and Suzuki MAN Truck & Bus Korea Ltd., are recalling a combined 48,797 units in six kinds of models, the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport said in a statement.
The problems include a faulty air bag system in Hyundai Motor's Mighty truck, possible power outages due to a faulty fuel pump system in BMW's X6 xDrive30d SUV and a faulty air bag system in Mercedes-Benz's E 220 D 4MATIC sedan, it said.
The companies have already begun or will begin to provide repair and replacement services Friday. Vehicle owners can contact or visit designated repair and service centers to replace the parts free of charge, the ministry said.

