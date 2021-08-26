Thursday's weather forecast
All News 09:00 August 26, 2021
SEOUL, Aug. 26 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Thursday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 28/23 Sunny 60
Incheon 28/24 Sunny 60
Suwon 29/23 Cloudy 30
Cheongju 30/24 Cloudy 30
Daejeon 29/23 Cloudy 30
Chuncheon 28/22 Cloudy 30
Gangneung 30/23 Cloudy 30
Jeonju 31/23 Sunny 20
Gwangju 31/23 Sunny 20
Jeju 30/25 Sunny 20
Daegu 33/24 Cloudy 10
Busan 30/24 Cloudy 0
(END)
