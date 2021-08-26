Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Thursday's weather forecast

All News 09:00 August 26, 2021

SEOUL, Aug. 26 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Thursday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 28/23 Sunny 60

Incheon 28/24 Sunny 60

Suwon 29/23 Cloudy 30

Cheongju 30/24 Cloudy 30

Daejeon 29/23 Cloudy 30

Chuncheon 28/22 Cloudy 30

Gangneung 30/23 Cloudy 30

Jeonju 31/23 Sunny 20

Gwangju 31/23 Sunny 20

Jeju 30/25 Sunny 20

Daegu 33/24 Cloudy 10

Busan 30/24 Cloudy 0

