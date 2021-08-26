BTS, Megan Thee Stallion to release 'Butter' remix Friday
SEOUL, Aug. 26 (Yonhap) -- South Korean superband BTS and American rapper Megan Thee Stallion are set to release a remix of the group's single "Butter" Friday, the septet's agency announced.
The collaboration will drop at 1 p.m. Friday (Korean time) amid the original single's continued success on music charts, including the Billboard Hot 100.
"(The remix) will have a new charm as BTS' unique style contained in the original version of 'Butter' combines with Megan Thee Stallion's rap," Big Hit Music, the group's agency, said in a statement.
"BTS enthusiastically participated in the collaboration with Megan Thee Stallion, who has become a cultural icon with her unique style ... Captivated by 'Butter,' Megan Thee Stallion also expressed her desire to feature," it said.
The rapper had sued her record label, alleging it was blocking her from releasing the song, according to U.S. news reports. A judge ruled in favor of the three-time Grammy Award winner, thus allowing the remix to be released.
"Butter" placed No. 8 on the Billboard Hot 100 this week, remaining in the top 10 for 13 consecutive weeks, including nine weeks at No. 1.
hague@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS' 'Butter' ranks No. 8 on Billboard Hot 100
-
(LEAD) Top S. Korean diplomat says U.S. requested using American bases in Korea to house Afghan evacuees
-
Biden says S. Korea, Taiwan fundamentally different from Afghanistan
-
S. Korea to buy 2 tln won worth of gov't bonds to repay national debt
-
HMM's sailors vote in favor of first-ever strike
-
1st full-length S. Korean novel written by AI to be published next week
-
(LEAD) Top S. Korean diplomat says U.S. requested using American bases in Korea to house Afghan evacuees
-
Korean hit films set to be remade in U.S., Spain
-
Biden says S. Korea, Taiwan fundamentally different from Afghanistan
-
Fare boxes in 171 Seoul buses to be removed under all-digital payment test program
-
Tottenham's Son Heung-min healthy enough to play in World Cup qualifiers
-
(LEAD) 3 military planes carrying out operations to bring Afghan evacuees to South Korea: foreign ministry
-
(5th LD) 391 Afghan evacuees to be airlifted to S. Korea Thursday: foreign ministry
-
(LEAD) New cases spike to over 2,000 again, infections in Seoul at record high
-
(2nd LD) Some 380 Afghan evacuees to be airlifted to S. Korea Thursday: foreign ministry