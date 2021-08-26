Go to Contents Go to Navigation

BTS, Megan Thee Stallion to release 'Butter' remix Friday

All News 09:26 August 26, 2021

SEOUL, Aug. 26 (Yonhap) -- South Korean superband BTS and American rapper Megan Thee Stallion are set to release a remix of the group's single "Butter" Friday, the septet's agency announced.

The collaboration will drop at 1 p.m. Friday (Korean time) amid the original single's continued success on music charts, including the Billboard Hot 100.

"(The remix) will have a new charm as BTS' unique style contained in the original version of 'Butter' combines with Megan Thee Stallion's rap," Big Hit Music, the group's agency, said in a statement.

This image, provided by Big Hit Music, shows a teaser of a remix of BTS' "Butter," featuring Megan Thee Stallion. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

"BTS enthusiastically participated in the collaboration with Megan Thee Stallion, who has become a cultural icon with her unique style ... Captivated by 'Butter,' Megan Thee Stallion also expressed her desire to feature," it said.

The rapper had sued her record label, alleging it was blocking her from releasing the song, according to U.S. news reports. A judge ruled in favor of the three-time Grammy Award winner, thus allowing the remix to be released.

"Butter" placed No. 8 on the Billboard Hot 100 this week, remaining in the top 10 for 13 consecutive weeks, including nine weeks at No. 1.

This photo, provided by Big Hit Music, shows BTS. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)
This photo, provided by Big Hit Music and credited to Marcello Cantu, shows Megan Thee Stallion. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

hague@yna.co.kr
(END)

Related Articles
Keywords
#BTS #Butter #Megan Thee Stallion
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!