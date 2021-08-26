S. Korea to seek talks with EU over new carbon policy
By Kang Yoon-seung
SEOUL, Aug. 26 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's trade ministry said Thursday it is seeking to hold talks with the European Union (EU) over the single largest economic bloc's new carbon-neutral policy, which may weigh down exports of steel and aluminum.
The EU announced earlier that it will implement the Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism (CBAM) in the near future.
Under the CBAM scheme, European importers of cement, electricity, fertilizer, steel and aluminum must purchase "carbon certificates" corresponding to the amount of carbon directly spent on producing the products.
"The CBAM will help reduce the risk of carbon leakage by encouraging producers in non-EU countries to green their production processes," the European Commission said in its online statement.
The measure is expected to be fully implemented in 2026, following a transition period of three years.
Accordingly, products produced with higher carbon emissions will lose their price competitiveness in the European market.
"We are currently making efforts to help Europe understand that South Korea is also planning to go carbon neutral and has implemented related policies," Trade Minister Yeo Han-koo said.
Asia's No. 4 economy currently seeks to go carbon neutral by 2050.
"It is South Korea's stance that the CBAM should fall in line with the rules of the World Trade Organization," Yeo added.
South Korea believes its steel and aluminum industries will be among the major victims when the European policy is fully applied.
"We will carry out negotiations to make sure that environmental regulations, including the CBAM, do not put an excessive administrative burden on our firms," Yeo added.
Local firms have been suggesting that the government should offer tax cuts to help them ease potential financial burdens.
colin@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS' 'Butter' ranks No. 8 on Billboard Hot 100
-
BLACKPINK's Lisa to debut as solo artist next month
-
BTS, Megan Thee Stallion to release 'Butter' remix Friday
-
BTS releases 'Butter' remix feat. Megan Thee Stallion
-
(LEAD) Top S. Korean diplomat says U.S. requested using American bases in Korea to house Afghan evacuees
-
(LEAD) Top S. Korean diplomat says U.S. requested using American bases in Korea to house Afghan evacuees
-
Student population on steady decline in South Korea
-
Fare boxes in 171 Seoul buses to be removed under all-digital payment test program
-
(Yonhap Interview) Taliban hopes for S. Korea's diplomatic recognition, economic exchanges: official
-
HMM's sailors vote in favor of first-ever strike
-
USFK reports cluster infection at Osan base after recent no-mask dance party
-
Kabul airport blast occurred at site used during Korea's evacuation: source
-
Prosecutors seek 3-yr prison term for iKON's ex-leader in drug abuse case
-
S. Korea sends back 1 unidentified Afghan during evacuation: foreign ministry
-
(2nd LD) New cases under 1,900 for 2nd day, critical patients on rise