Full text of BOK statement on monetary policy decision in August

Currently available information suggests that the global economy has continued to recover, supported by accelerated vaccinations and the relaxation of restrictions on economic activity in major countries. In global financial markets, government bond yields in major countries have declined affected by the resurgence of COVID-19. The US dollar has strengthened and stock prices in emerging economies have fallen, due mainly to the possibility that the US Federal Reserve would start tapering its asset purchases within the year. Looking ahead, the Board sees global economic growth and global financial markets as likely to be affected largely by the severity of the resurgence of COVID-19 and the status of vaccine distribution, as well as by monetary policy changes in major countries and their effects.