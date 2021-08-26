Proposed media act revision won't apply to foreign news organizations: ministry
SEOUL, Aug. 26 (Yonhap) -- Foreign news organizations will not be subject to the proposed revision to the media arbitration act, which would impose stiffer penalties on malicious false reports, government officials said Thursday.
The ruling Democratic Party, which controls an absolute majority at the National Assembly, plans to pass the bill during a full floor session Monday, despite resistance from opposition parties and media lobbies.
In its answer to an inquiry from the Seoul Foreign Correspondents' Club (SFCC), the culture ministry said the media arbitration act itself does not apply to international media outlets, according to ministry officials.
The act complies with definitions, terms and regulations of the newspaper act and other media laws that pertain to South Korean institutions, the ministry said in its reply to the SFCC.
Foreign news outlets and journalists are still subject to rules on defamation in the information and communication network act and criminal act, officials said.
The board of the SFCC filed the question last week, as the group expressed regret that the amendment could seriously restrict the freedom of the press.
(END)
-
BTS' 'Butter' ranks No. 8 on Billboard Hot 100
-
BLACKPINK's Lisa to debut as solo artist next month
-
(LEAD) Top S. Korean diplomat says U.S. requested using American bases in Korea to house Afghan evacuees
-
BTS, Megan Thee Stallion to release 'Butter' remix Friday
-
Biden says S. Korea, Taiwan fundamentally different from Afghanistan
-
1st full-length S. Korean novel written by AI to be published next week
-
(LEAD) Top S. Korean diplomat says U.S. requested using American bases in Korea to house Afghan evacuees
-
Biden says S. Korea, Taiwan fundamentally different from Afghanistan
-
Fare boxes in 171 Seoul buses to be removed under all-digital payment test program
-
(Yonhap Interview) Taliban hopes for S. Korea's diplomatic recognition, economic exchanges: official
-
(5th LD) 391 Afghan evacuees to be airlifted to S. Korea Thursday: foreign ministry
-
New COVID-19 cases hover under 1,900, largest death toll since 4th wave
-
(LEAD) 3 military planes carrying out operations to bring Afghan evacuees to South Korea: foreign ministry
-
N.K. foreign ministry defends Cuba's capture of American, boat seizure as 'legitimate measure'
-
(3rd LD) New cases spike to over 2,000 again, infections in Seoul at record high