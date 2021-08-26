KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2
SAMYANGHOLDINGS 103,500 UP 2,000
ShinhanGroup 39,350 UP 400
HITEJINRO 32,650 UP 200
Yuhan 60,300 DN 1,100
CJ LOGISTICS 167,500 DN 500
DOOSAN 89,500 DN 500
DL 70,400 DN 1,200
IlyangPharm 33,550 DN 200
DSINFRA 11,900 DN 2,750
Shinsegae 264,000 UP 3,000
Nongshim 297,500 DN 3,500
SGBC 82,200 UP 600
HYUNDAI STEEL 48,350 DN 100
GCH Corp 31,950 UP 650
LotteChilsung 140,000 DN 1,000
HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 9,630 DN 80
POSCO 321,500 DN 4,500
Hyosung 115,500 DN 500
LOTTE 35,300 DN 300
LOTTE Fine Chem 68,000 UP 200
NHIS 13,050 UP 50
DongwonInd 245,000 UP 3,000
SK Discovery 48,550 DN 200
LS 65,300 DN 600
GC Corp 327,500 UP 9,000
GS E&C 40,550 DN 400
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 765,000 DN 11,000
KPIC 225,500 DN 2,500
MIRAE ASSET SEC 8,690 DN 90
SKC 152,500 0
GS Retail 33,900 DN 150
Ottogi 518,000 DN 3,000
SamsungElec 74,600 DN 1,100
DB INSURANCE 60,000 UP 1,000
F&F Holdings 41,450 DN 1,750
MERITZ SECU 5,250 UP 40
HtlShilla 89,200 UP 1,000
Hanmi Science 72,000 DN 1,300
SamsungElecMech 179,500 UP 6,500
Hanssem 112,500 UP 2,000
