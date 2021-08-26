SAMYANGHOLDINGS 103,500 UP 2,000

ShinhanGroup 39,350 UP 400

HITEJINRO 32,650 UP 200

Yuhan 60,300 DN 1,100

CJ LOGISTICS 167,500 DN 500

DOOSAN 89,500 DN 500

DL 70,400 DN 1,200

IlyangPharm 33,550 DN 200

DSINFRA 11,900 DN 2,750

Shinsegae 264,000 UP 3,000

Nongshim 297,500 DN 3,500

SGBC 82,200 UP 600

HYUNDAI STEEL 48,350 DN 100

GCH Corp 31,950 UP 650

LotteChilsung 140,000 DN 1,000

HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 9,630 DN 80

POSCO 321,500 DN 4,500

Hyosung 115,500 DN 500

LOTTE 35,300 DN 300

LOTTE Fine Chem 68,000 UP 200

NHIS 13,050 UP 50

DongwonInd 245,000 UP 3,000

SK Discovery 48,550 DN 200

LS 65,300 DN 600

GC Corp 327,500 UP 9,000

GS E&C 40,550 DN 400

SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 765,000 DN 11,000

KPIC 225,500 DN 2,500

MIRAE ASSET SEC 8,690 DN 90

SKC 152,500 0

GS Retail 33,900 DN 150

Ottogi 518,000 DN 3,000

SamsungElec 74,600 DN 1,100

DB INSURANCE 60,000 UP 1,000

F&F Holdings 41,450 DN 1,750

MERITZ SECU 5,250 UP 40

HtlShilla 89,200 UP 1,000

Hanmi Science 72,000 DN 1,300

SamsungElecMech 179,500 UP 6,500

Hanssem 112,500 UP 2,000

(MORE)