Go to Contents Go to Navigation

KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3

All News 15:40 August 26, 2021

KSOE 117,000 DN 1,500
HANWHA SOLUTIONS 39,700 DN 300
OCI 120,000 UP 5,000
LS ELECTRIC 64,600 UP 600
KorZinc 508,000 DN 8,000
SamsungHvyInd 6,130 DN 80
HyundaiMipoDock 75,600 DN 2,600
IS DONGSEO 48,200 DN 700
S-Oil 91,200 DN 300
LG Innotek 206,500 DN 500
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 240,000 DN 2,500
HMM 40,650 UP 1,000
HYUNDAI WIA 87,800 UP 3,100
KumhoPetrochem 189,000 DN 1,000
Mobis 267,000 UP 4,000
HANWHA AEROSPACE 47,950 DN 500
S-1 81,200 DN 100
ZINUS 81,400 UP 300
Hanchem 297,000 UP 2,000
DWS 50,400 0
KEPCO 23,850 DN 300
SamsungSecu 47,800 UP 250
KG DONGBU STL 14,800 DN 250
SKTelecom 290,500 DN 3,500
SNT MOTIV 53,500 DN 1,300
HyundaiElev 50,300 0
SAMSUNG SDS 169,000 DN 3,000
KOREA AEROSPACE 31,750 DN 250
KUMHOTIRE 5,990 DN 70
Hanon Systems 16,250 UP 450
SK 261,500 DN 1,000
ShinpoongPharm 68,000 UP 1,200
Handsome 38,500 DN 600
Asiana Airlines 21,250 UP 350
COWAY 73,000 DN 2,100
LOTTE SHOPPING 105,500 DN 1,500
IBK 10,400 UP 50
DONGSUH 28,800 DN 250
SamsungEng 21,100 DN 750
SAMSUNG C&T 132,000 DN 1,500
(MORE)

Keywords
#KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!