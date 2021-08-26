PanOcean 8,100 DN 110

SAMSUNG CARD 34,150 UP 300

CheilWorldwide 23,000 0

KT 32,750 DN 50

SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL195500 0

LOTTE TOUR 18,950 UP 100

LG Uplus 14,100 UP 100

SAMSUNG LIFE 74,000 DN 100

KT&G 80,900 DN 600

DHICO 20,100 DN 750

Doosanfc 49,400 UP 1,100

LG Display 20,100 0

Kangwonland 27,350 UP 50

NAVER 423,500 DN 7,000

Kakao 149,500 DN 1,500

NCsoft 709,000 DN 128,000

KIWOOM 116,500 DN 2,500

DSME 27,000 UP 50

DWEC 6,920 DN 20

DongwonF&B 200,500 DN 4,000

KEPCO KPS 37,200 DN 100

LGH&H 1,411,000 DN 30,000

LGCHEM 788,000 DN 11,000

KEPCO E&C 45,500 DN 800

HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 73,300 DN 900

HYUNDAI ROTEM 25,700 UP 1,600

LGELECTRONICS 141,500 DN 500

Celltrion 284,500 UP 2,500

Huchems 27,600 UP 150

DAEWOONG PHARM 162,500 DN 4,000

HYUNDAIDEPTST 79,600 UP 500

KIH 93,900 DN 200

LOTTE Himart 31,650 DN 350

GS 41,500 0

CJ CGV 29,800 UP 400

LIG Nex1 48,600 DN 200

Fila Holdings 44,250 DN 850

HYUNDAIGLOVIS 190,500 UP 5,500

HANAFINANCIALGR 44,800 DN 100

HANWHA LIFE 3,450 UP 10

(MORE)