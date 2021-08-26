KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4
PanOcean 8,100 DN 110
SAMSUNG CARD 34,150 UP 300
CheilWorldwide 23,000 0
KT 32,750 DN 50
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL195500 0
LOTTE TOUR 18,950 UP 100
LG Uplus 14,100 UP 100
SAMSUNG LIFE 74,000 DN 100
KT&G 80,900 DN 600
DHICO 20,100 DN 750
Doosanfc 49,400 UP 1,100
LG Display 20,100 0
Kangwonland 27,350 UP 50
NAVER 423,500 DN 7,000
Kakao 149,500 DN 1,500
NCsoft 709,000 DN 128,000
KIWOOM 116,500 DN 2,500
DSME 27,000 UP 50
DWEC 6,920 DN 20
DongwonF&B 200,500 DN 4,000
KEPCO KPS 37,200 DN 100
LGH&H 1,411,000 DN 30,000
LGCHEM 788,000 DN 11,000
KEPCO E&C 45,500 DN 800
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 73,300 DN 900
HYUNDAI ROTEM 25,700 UP 1,600
LGELECTRONICS 141,500 DN 500
Celltrion 284,500 UP 2,500
Huchems 27,600 UP 150
DAEWOONG PHARM 162,500 DN 4,000
HYUNDAIDEPTST 79,600 UP 500
KIH 93,900 DN 200
LOTTE Himart 31,650 DN 350
GS 41,500 0
CJ CGV 29,800 UP 400
LIG Nex1 48,600 DN 200
Fila Holdings 44,250 DN 850
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 190,500 UP 5,500
HANAFINANCIALGR 44,800 DN 100
HANWHA LIFE 3,450 UP 10
(MORE)
