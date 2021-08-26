KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5
AMOREPACIFIC 220,500 0
FOOSUNG 14,300 DN 600
SK Innovation 238,500 DN 4,500
POONGSAN 34,200 DN 350
KBFinancialGroup 54,200 UP 500
Hansae 21,150 UP 650
LX HAUSYS 84,500 DN 1,200
Youngone Corp 41,250 DN 250
CSWIND 76,300 UP 300
GKL 15,550 UP 50
KOLON IND 76,500 DN 800
HanmiPharm 304,000 DN 4,000
BNK Financial Group 7,780 UP 40
emart 178,000 UP 500
지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY459 00 DN100
KOLMAR KOREA 47,750 0
HANJINKAL 65,800 DN 600
DoubleUGames 60,400 UP 1,900
CUCKOO 132,000 0
COSMAX 127,000 UP 4,000
MANDO 60,300 DN 300
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 954,000 DN 9,000
INNOCEAN 58,300 DN 300
Doosan Bobcat 42,000 DN 950
H.S.ENTERPRISE 15,350 UP 150
Netmarble 127,000 DN 9,500
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES HOLDI NG S64500 DN1200
ORION 125,000 0
HANWHA SYSTEMS 18,950 UP 400
BGF Retail 178,000 UP 2,500
SKCHEM 274,000 DN 6,000
HDC-OP 28,450 DN 150
HYOSUNG TNC 773,000 DN 3,000
HYOSUNG ADVANCED 577,000 UP 3,000
SKBS 286,000 UP 6,000
WooriFinancialGroup 11,200 UP 200
HYBE 287,000 UP 1,500
SK ie technology 213,500 UP 5,500
DL E&C 131,000 DN 1,000
LX HOLDINGS 9,740 DN 90
(END)
-
BTS' 'Butter' ranks No. 8 on Billboard Hot 100
-
BLACKPINK's Lisa to debut as solo artist next month
-
(LEAD) Top S. Korean diplomat says U.S. requested using American bases in Korea to house Afghan evacuees
-
BTS, Megan Thee Stallion to release 'Butter' remix Friday
-
Biden says S. Korea, Taiwan fundamentally different from Afghanistan
-
1st full-length S. Korean novel written by AI to be published next week
-
(LEAD) Top S. Korean diplomat says U.S. requested using American bases in Korea to house Afghan evacuees
-
Biden says S. Korea, Taiwan fundamentally different from Afghanistan
-
Fare boxes in 171 Seoul buses to be removed under all-digital payment test program
-
(Yonhap Interview) Taliban hopes for S. Korea's diplomatic recognition, economic exchanges: official
-
(5th LD) 391 Afghan evacuees to be airlifted to S. Korea Thursday: foreign ministry
-
New COVID-19 cases hover under 1,900, largest death toll since 4th wave
-
(LEAD) 3 military planes carrying out operations to bring Afghan evacuees to South Korea: foreign ministry
-
N.K. foreign ministry defends Cuba's capture of American, boat seizure as 'legitimate measure'
-
(3rd LD) New cases spike to over 2,000 again, infections in Seoul at record high