NSC discusses follow-up measures for Afghan evacuees
SEOUL, Aug. 26 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's top national security officials had discussions Thursday on domestic procedures to help hundreds of Afghan evacuees settle "smoothly" in the nation, Cheong Wa Dae said.
Earlier in the day, 378 Afghans arrived here on a military aircraft. They are local personnel who worked at South Korea's embassy in Kabul or those who assisted in its Provincial Reconstruction Team (PRT) operations in the war-torn nation, as well as their families.
During a weekly meeting of the standing committee of the National Security Council (NSC), its members had consultations on necessary follow-up measures, including ways for their smooth settlement, safety and infectious disease control, according to the presidential office.
Attendees talked about cooperation with local governments and also checked changes in the Afghan security conditions and related pending issues on international partnerships, it added without elaborating.
Vice Justice Minister Kang Sung-kook attended the session presided over by Suh Hoon, director of national security at Cheong Wa Dae.
lcd@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS' 'Butter' ranks No. 8 on Billboard Hot 100
-
BLACKPINK's Lisa to debut as solo artist next month
-
(LEAD) Top S. Korean diplomat says U.S. requested using American bases in Korea to house Afghan evacuees
-
BTS, Megan Thee Stallion to release 'Butter' remix Friday
-
Biden says S. Korea, Taiwan fundamentally different from Afghanistan
-
1st full-length S. Korean novel written by AI to be published next week
-
(LEAD) Top S. Korean diplomat says U.S. requested using American bases in Korea to house Afghan evacuees
-
Biden says S. Korea, Taiwan fundamentally different from Afghanistan
-
Fare boxes in 171 Seoul buses to be removed under all-digital payment test program
-
(Yonhap Interview) Taliban hopes for S. Korea's diplomatic recognition, economic exchanges: official
-
(5th LD) 391 Afghan evacuees to be airlifted to S. Korea Thursday: foreign ministry
-
New COVID-19 cases hover under 1,900, largest death toll since 4th wave
-
N.K. foreign ministry defends Cuba's capture of American, boat seizure as 'legitimate measure'
-
(3rd LD) New cases spike to over 2,000 again, infections in Seoul at record high
-
(5th LD) Afghan co-workers, family members on way to S. Korea on aerial tanker