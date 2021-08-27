Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
SEOUL, Aug. 27 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Aug. 27.
Korean-language dailies
-- Era of ultralow interest rate comes to end (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Ultralow interest rate over after 15 months, further hike possible before year-end (Kookmin Daily)
-- Key rate hiked to tackle household debt, home prices (Donga Ilbo)
-- Era of ultralow interest rate ends (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Opposition to media bill grows within ruling party (Segye Times)
-- Key rate raised in first step to deflate asset bubble (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Era of ultralow rate sets as worries over paying interest begins (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Era of ultralow rate comes to end (Hankyoreh)
-- Time is up for excessive loans, borrowing money to invest (Hankook Ilbo)
-- BOK raises interest rate, declares war on household debts (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Curtain falls on ultralow rate (Korea Economic Daily)
English-language dailies
-- BOK jacks up interest rates (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Afghan evacuees arrive in Seoul (Korea Herald)
-- Bank of Korea raises key rate for 1st time in 3 years (Korea Times)
(END)
-
BTS' 'Butter' ranks No. 8 on Billboard Hot 100
-
BLACKPINK's Lisa to debut as solo artist next month
-
BTS, Megan Thee Stallion to release 'Butter' remix Friday
-
(LEAD) Top S. Korean diplomat says U.S. requested using American bases in Korea to house Afghan evacuees
-
S. Korea to buy 2 tln won worth of gov't bonds to repay national debt
-
1st full-length S. Korean novel written by AI to be published next week
-
(LEAD) Top S. Korean diplomat says U.S. requested using American bases in Korea to house Afghan evacuees
-
Fare boxes in 171 Seoul buses to be removed under all-digital payment test program
-
(Yonhap Interview) Taliban hopes for S. Korea's diplomatic recognition, economic exchanges: official
-
HMM's sailors vote in favor of first-ever strike
-
(5th LD) 391 Afghan evacuees to be airlifted to S. Korea Thursday: foreign ministry
-
New COVID-19 cases hover under 1,900, largest death toll since 4th wave
-
Student population on steady decline in South Korea
-
(5th LD) Afghan co-workers, family members on way to S. Korea on aerial tanker
-
(LEAD) Gov't to dole out cash handouts to ordinary people before Chuseok holiday: minister