Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers

All News 07:10 August 27, 2021

SEOUL, Aug. 27 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Aug. 27.

Korean-language dailies
-- Era of ultralow interest rate comes to end (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Ultralow interest rate over after 15 months, further hike possible before year-end (Kookmin Daily)
-- Key rate hiked to tackle household debt, home prices (Donga Ilbo)
-- Era of ultralow interest rate ends (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Opposition to media bill grows within ruling party (Segye Times)
-- Key rate raised in first step to deflate asset bubble (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Era of ultralow rate sets as worries over paying interest begins (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Era of ultralow rate comes to end (Hankyoreh)
-- Time is up for excessive loans, borrowing money to invest (Hankook Ilbo)
-- BOK raises interest rate, declares war on household debts (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Curtain falls on ultralow rate (Korea Economic Daily)

English-language dailies
-- BOK jacks up interest rates (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Afghan evacuees arrive in Seoul (Korea Herald)
-- Bank of Korea raises key rate for 1st time in 3 years (Korea Times)
(END)

