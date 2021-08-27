Key developments on North Korea this week
SEOUL, Aug. 27 (Yonhap) -- The following are key developments regarding North Korea this week.
------
Aug. 21 -- N.K. leader inspects apartment construction site: state media
23 -- N. Korea develops real-time PCR equipment to test for coronavirus: state media
-- Top nuclear envoys of S. Korea, U.S. discuss humanitarian aid to N. Korea
-- Sung Kim's Seoul visit highlights U.S. commitment to denuclearization: State Dept.
24 -- Russia reaffirms willingness for 'constructive role' in peninsula peace process
25 -- N.K. foreign ministry defends Cuba's capture of American, boat seizure as 'legitimate measure'
26 -- N. Korea to hold Supreme People's Assembly session next month: state media
(END)
-
BTS' 'Butter' ranks No. 8 on Billboard Hot 100
-
BLACKPINK's Lisa to debut as solo artist next month
-
BTS, Megan Thee Stallion to release 'Butter' remix Friday
-
(LEAD) Top S. Korean diplomat says U.S. requested using American bases in Korea to house Afghan evacuees
-
HMM's sailors vote in favor of first-ever strike
-
(LEAD) Top S. Korean diplomat says U.S. requested using American bases in Korea to house Afghan evacuees
-
Student population on steady decline in South Korea
-
Fare boxes in 171 Seoul buses to be removed under all-digital payment test program
-
(Yonhap Interview) Taliban hopes for S. Korea's diplomatic recognition, economic exchanges: official
-
HMM's sailors vote in favor of first-ever strike
-
Student population on steady decline in South Korea
-
(5th LD) 391 Afghan evacuees to be airlifted to S. Korea Thursday: foreign ministry
-
(9th LD) 378 Afghan co-workers, family members arrive in South Korea
-
New cases under 1,900 for 2nd day, critical patients on rise
-
S. Korea to lift entry restrictions on EU, Schengen Area countries from Sept.