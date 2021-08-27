Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Key developments on North Korea this week

August 27, 2021

SEOUL, Aug. 27 (Yonhap) -- The following are key developments regarding North Korea this week.

Aug. 21 -- N.K. leader inspects apartment construction site: state media

23 -- N. Korea develops real-time PCR equipment to test for coronavirus: state media

-- Top nuclear envoys of S. Korea, U.S. discuss humanitarian aid to N. Korea

-- Sung Kim's Seoul visit highlights U.S. commitment to denuclearization: State Dept.

24 -- Russia reaffirms willingness for 'constructive role' in peninsula peace process

25 -- N.K. foreign ministry defends Cuba's capture of American, boat seizure as 'legitimate measure'

26 -- N. Korea to hold Supreme People's Assembly session next month: state media
