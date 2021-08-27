Summary of external news of North Korea this week
SEOUL, Aug. 27 (Yonhap) -- The following is a summary of external news of North Korea this week.
------------
U.S. nuclear envoy arrives in Seoul for talks with S. Korean, Russian counterparts
SEOUL, Aug. 21 (Yonhap) -- The U.S. special representative for North Korea, Sung Kim, arrived in Seoul on Saturday for talks with his South Korean and Russian counterparts, as they seek North Korea's return to dialogue amid renewed tensions over the ongoing military exercise between Seoul and Washington.
Kim, who doubles as ambassador to Indonesia, began his four-day visit here, after Pyongyang reacted furiously to the allied exercise, calling it the "most vivid expression of the U.S. hostile policy" toward the North and warning of a serious security crisis.
"I'm looking forward to very close consultations with our Korean government colleagues," Kim told reporters upon arrival at Incheon International Airport, west of Seoul.
------------
Gyeonggi Gov. Lee pledges to meet with Biden, Kim Jong-un to broker denuclearization deal
SEOUL, Aug. 22 (Yonhap) -- Gyeonggi Province Gov. Lee Jae-myung, the front-runner in the ruling Democratic Party's presidential primary race, pledged Sunday to meet with U.S. President Joe Biden and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un to broker a step-by-step deal to resolve the North Korea nuclear issue.
In a press conference on his Korean Peninsula peace policy, Lee said it was "realistic" and "practical" for both Pyongyang and Washington to "seek an agreement and implementation of denuclearization in a phased and synchronized" method.
"The likelihood of success by pushing the North to abandon its nukes first or seeking a package settlement through a so-called big deal is slim," Lee said at the press conference held at the residence of late President Kim Dae-jung in Seoul.
------------
FM, U.S. envoy discuss ways to resume Korean peace process: ministry
SEOUL, Aug. 22 (Yonhap) -- Foreign Minister Chung Eui-yong met with U.S. special representative for North Korea, Sung Kim, on Sunday and discussed ways to reactivate the stalled Korean Peninsula peace process at an early date, the foreign ministry said.
The ministry did not provide further details of the meeting that took place at Chung's residence.
Kim arrived in Seoul on Saturday for talks with his South Korean and Russian counterparts as they seek North Korea's return to dialogue amid renewed tensions over the ongoing military exercise between Seoul and Washington.
------------
Top nuclear envoys of S. Korea, U.S. discuss humanitarian aid to N. Korea
SEOUL, Aug. 23 (Yonhap) -- South Korea and the United States on Monday discussed humanitarian aid to North Korea, the U.S. nuclear envoy said after talks with his counterpart in Seoul amid heightened tensions over Pyongyang's angry protest against military exercises between the South and the U.S.
Amb. Sung Kim also said the U.S. does not have a hostile intent to the North, stressing that the ongoing South Korea-U.S. military exercise is "purely defensive" in nature and renewing his offer to "meet with my North Korean counterparts anywhere, at anytime."
His talks with Seoul's chief nuclear envoy, Noh Kyu-duk, came amid renewed tensions with Pyongyang over the allied exercise, which the recalcitrant regime berated as the "most vivid expression of the U.S. hostile policy" toward it.
------------
Sung Kim's Seoul visit highlights U.S. commitment to denuclearization: State Dept.
WASHINGTON, Aug. 23 (Yonhap) -- The ongoing visit to South Korea by U.S. special envoy for North Korea Sung Kim underscores the U.S.' commitment to the complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula, a State Department spokesperson said Monday.
The spokesperson insisted that Kim's trip also highlighted the U.S.' commitment to working closely with South Korea toward that goal.
"Special Representative Kim's travel to Seoul illustrates the U.S. and ROK commitment to ongoing close collaboration on DPRK issues as we seek to advance complete denuclearization and permanent peace on the Korean Peninsula," the spokesperson said, referring to South and North Korea by their official names -- the Republic of Korea and the Democratic People's Republic of Korea, respectively.
------------
Russia reaffirms willingness for 'constructive role' in peninsula peace process
SEOUL, Aug. 24 (Yonhap) -- Russia's top nuclear envoy reaffirmed the country's willingness to play "a constructive role" in advancing the peace process on the Korean Peninsula during the talks with his South Korean counterpart Tuesday, Seoul's foreign ministry said.
Deputy Foreign Minister Igor Morgulov, who doubles as Moscow's envoy for North Korean issues, made the point to Noh Kyu-duk, special representative for Korean Peninsula peace and security affairs, as they discussed ways to bring Pyongyang back to dialogue, the ministry said.
His visit came amid heightened tensions after the North lambasted the military exercises between the South and the U.S. as the "most vivid expression of the U.S. hostile policy" toward Pyongyang and warned of a "serious security crisis."
------------
Peace on Korean Peninsula ultimate goal of U.S. in relations with N.K.: State Dept.
SEOUL, Aug. 25 (Yonhap) -- Peace and prosperity on the Korean Peninsula is the ultimate goal for the United States in its relationship with North Korea, the State Department said.
In a fact sheet on relations with the North released by the department Monday (U.S. time), the department said it is working closely with its allies and partners to bring "greater peace and security in the region."
The paper said the U.S. has provided food and other assistance to the North during times of famine and natural disasters in the past upon request and stressed it currently does not provide any aid to Pyongyang.
(END)
-
BTS' 'Butter' ranks No. 8 on Billboard Hot 100
-
BLACKPINK's Lisa to debut as solo artist next month
-
BTS, Megan Thee Stallion to release 'Butter' remix Friday
-
(LEAD) Top S. Korean diplomat says U.S. requested using American bases in Korea to house Afghan evacuees
-
HMM's sailors vote in favor of first-ever strike
-
(LEAD) Top S. Korean diplomat says U.S. requested using American bases in Korea to house Afghan evacuees
-
Student population on steady decline in South Korea
-
Fare boxes in 171 Seoul buses to be removed under all-digital payment test program
-
(Yonhap Interview) Taliban hopes for S. Korea's diplomatic recognition, economic exchanges: official
-
HMM's sailors vote in favor of first-ever strike
-
Student population on steady decline in South Korea
-
(5th LD) 391 Afghan evacuees to be airlifted to S. Korea Thursday: foreign ministry
-
(9th LD) 378 Afghan co-workers, family members arrive in South Korea
-
New cases under 1,900 for 2nd day, critical patients on rise
-
S. Korea to lift entry restrictions on EU, Schengen Area countries from Sept.