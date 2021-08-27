Exports expected to jump 34.5 pct in August on chips, autos: poll
By Kang Yoon-seung
SEOUL, Aug. 27 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's outbound shipments are predicted to increase 34.5 percent on-year in August on strong global demand for chips and automobiles despite the protracted COVID-19 pandemic, a poll showed Friday.
Exports are expected to reach US$53 billion won this month, according to the survey of seven brokerage houses by Yonhap Infomax, the financial news arm of Yonhap News Agency.
Imports are estimated to rise 44.8 percent on-year in August to $51.8 billion, resulting in a trade surplus of $1.2 billion.
South Korea will release its official data for this month's exports and imports Wednesday.
In July, Asia's No. 4 economy saw its exports jump 29.6 percent on-year to a record high, extending their gains to a ninth consecutive month.
The Korea Customs Service announced earlier that South Korea's exports have jumped 40.9 percent on-year during the first 20 days of August.
The solid growth apparently came as global demand for South Korean chips and cars remained strong from major countries, despite the concerns over a possible slowdown of the Chinese economy.
China is the top export destination for South Korea.
The customs agency said overseas sales of chips moved up nearly 40 percent over the period, while those of petroleum products gained 55.3 percent. Shipments of vehicles also climbed 37 percent.
But the country's exports may lose steam in September or October, due to the slowing Chinese economy coupled with disruptions at production lines in Southeast Asia.
colin@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS' 'Butter' ranks No. 8 on Billboard Hot 100
-
BLACKPINK's Lisa to debut as solo artist next month
-
BTS, Megan Thee Stallion to release 'Butter' remix Friday
-
(LEAD) Top S. Korean diplomat says U.S. requested using American bases in Korea to house Afghan evacuees
-
S. Korea to buy 2 tln won worth of gov't bonds to repay national debt
-
1st full-length S. Korean novel written by AI to be published next week
-
(LEAD) Top S. Korean diplomat says U.S. requested using American bases in Korea to house Afghan evacuees
-
Fare boxes in 171 Seoul buses to be removed under all-digital payment test program
-
(Yonhap Interview) Taliban hopes for S. Korea's diplomatic recognition, economic exchanges: official
-
HMM's sailors vote in favor of first-ever strike
-
(5th LD) 391 Afghan evacuees to be airlifted to S. Korea Thursday: foreign ministry
-
New COVID-19 cases hover under 1,900, largest death toll since 4th wave
-
Student population on steady decline in South Korea
-
(9th LD) 378 Afghan co-workers, family members arrive in South Korea
-
BLACKPINK's Lisa to debut as solo artist next month