Friday's weather forecast
All News 09:05 August 27, 2021
SEOUL, Aug. 27 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Friday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 24/23 Rain 60
Incheon 24/23 Rain 60
Suwon 25/24 Rain 60
Cheongju 25/24 Rain 60
Daejeon 25/23 Rain 60
Chuncheon 24/22 Rain 70
Gangneung 28/24 Rain 70
Jeonju 28/22 Rain 70
Gwangju 29/22 Rain 70
Jeju 32/26 Cloudy 30
Daegu 30/22 Sunny 60
Busan 30/24 Rain 60
(END)
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
-
BTS' 'Butter' ranks No. 8 on Billboard Hot 100
-
BLACKPINK's Lisa to debut as solo artist next month
-
BTS, Megan Thee Stallion to release 'Butter' remix Friday
-
(LEAD) Top S. Korean diplomat says U.S. requested using American bases in Korea to house Afghan evacuees
-
S. Korea to buy 2 tln won worth of gov't bonds to repay national debt
Most Saved
-
1st full-length S. Korean novel written by AI to be published next week
-
(LEAD) Top S. Korean diplomat says U.S. requested using American bases in Korea to house Afghan evacuees
-
Fare boxes in 171 Seoul buses to be removed under all-digital payment test program
-
(Yonhap Interview) Taliban hopes for S. Korea's diplomatic recognition, economic exchanges: official
-
HMM's sailors vote in favor of first-ever strike
-
(5th LD) 391 Afghan evacuees to be airlifted to S. Korea Thursday: foreign ministry
-
New COVID-19 cases hover under 1,900, largest death toll since 4th wave
-
Student population on steady decline in South Korea
-
(9th LD) 378 Afghan co-workers, family members arrive in South Korea
-
BLACKPINK's Lisa to debut as solo artist next month