Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Friday's weather forecast

All News 09:05 August 27, 2021

SEOUL, Aug. 27 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Friday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 24/23 Rain 60

Incheon 24/23 Rain 60

Suwon 25/24 Rain 60

Cheongju 25/24 Rain 60

Daejeon 25/23 Rain 60

Chuncheon 24/22 Rain 70

Gangneung 28/24 Rain 70

Jeonju 28/22 Rain 70

Gwangju 29/22 Rain 70

Jeju 32/26 Cloudy 30

Daegu 30/22 Sunny 60

Busan 30/24 Rain 60

(END)

Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!