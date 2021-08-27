Seoul stocks open lower on U.S. tapering uncertainties
SEOUL, Aug. 27 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks opened steeply lower Friday as investors await the results of the meeting in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, for clues about the U.S. Federal Reserve's stance about its tapering timeline.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) fell 9.65 points, or 0.31 percent, to trade at 3,118.88 points in the first 15 minutes of trading.
The KOSPI and its global stock peers retreated amid concerns that the Fed could start rolling back its accommodative policies as early as later this year, as signaled in its latest minutes.
Overnight, the Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 0.54 percent, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite declined 0.64 percent. The S&P 500 decreased 0.58 percent.
Fed Chairman Jerome Powell is scheduled to deliver his remarks virtually Friday (U.S. time) at the Fed's annual Jackson Hole gathering.
In Seoul, market bellwether Samsung Electronics edged down 0.13 percent, and No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix shed 1.44 percent.
Internet portal operator Naver moved down 0.47 percent, and giant pharmaceutical firm Samsung Biologics lost 0.52 percent.
Top automaker Hyundai Motor fell 0.95 percent, with leading chemical firm LG Chem down 0.63 percent. Top bank stock Kakao Bank gained 0.24 percent.
The local currency was trading at 1,172.95 won against the U.S. dollar, up 2.45 percent from the previous session's close.
jwc@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS' 'Butter' ranks No. 8 on Billboard Hot 100
-
BLACKPINK's Lisa to debut as solo artist next month
-
BTS, Megan Thee Stallion to release 'Butter' remix Friday
-
(LEAD) Top S. Korean diplomat says U.S. requested using American bases in Korea to house Afghan evacuees
-
S. Korea to buy 2 tln won worth of gov't bonds to repay national debt
-
1st full-length S. Korean novel written by AI to be published next week
-
(LEAD) Top S. Korean diplomat says U.S. requested using American bases in Korea to house Afghan evacuees
-
Fare boxes in 171 Seoul buses to be removed under all-digital payment test program
-
(Yonhap Interview) Taliban hopes for S. Korea's diplomatic recognition, economic exchanges: official
-
HMM's sailors vote in favor of first-ever strike
-
(5th LD) 391 Afghan evacuees to be airlifted to S. Korea Thursday: foreign ministry
-
New COVID-19 cases hover under 1,900, largest death toll since 4th wave
-
Student population on steady decline in South Korea
-
(9th LD) 378 Afghan co-workers, family members arrive in South Korea
-
BLACKPINK's Lisa to debut as solo artist next month