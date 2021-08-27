S. Korea denounces deadly bombings near Kabul airport
SEOUL, Aug. 27 (Yonhap) -- South Korea strongly denounces the suicide bombings near an airport in Kabul that killed dozens and wounded more than 100, the foreign ministry said Friday.
"Our government defines the bombings as terrorist attacks, expresses deep concern that it has incurred many casualties and strongly denounces the attacks," ministry spokesperson Choi Young-sam said in a commentary.
"We extend our deepest condolences to the victims and their bereaved families," Choi said.
South Korea reaffirms its position that terrorism cannot be justified for any reason and will actively participate in international efforts to eradicate terrorism, Choi added.
Two explosions occurred outside the Hamid Karzai International Airport on Thursday (Kabul time), where crowds of people were gathered to flee the country now under the Taliban's control. The Islamic State (IS) has claimed responsibility for the attacks.
The blasts came amid heightening tension in the conflict-ridden country with the Aug. 31 deadline looming for the complete withdrawal of U.S. troops, as agreed with the Taliban.
elly@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS' 'Butter' ranks No. 8 on Billboard Hot 100
-
BLACKPINK's Lisa to debut as solo artist next month
-
BTS, Megan Thee Stallion to release 'Butter' remix Friday
-
(LEAD) Top S. Korean diplomat says U.S. requested using American bases in Korea to house Afghan evacuees
-
S. Korea to buy 2 tln won worth of gov't bonds to repay national debt
-
1st full-length S. Korean novel written by AI to be published next week
-
(LEAD) Top S. Korean diplomat says U.S. requested using American bases in Korea to house Afghan evacuees
-
Student population on steady decline in South Korea
-
Fare boxes in 171 Seoul buses to be removed under all-digital payment test program
-
(Yonhap Interview) Taliban hopes for S. Korea's diplomatic recognition, economic exchanges: official
-
(5th LD) 391 Afghan evacuees to be airlifted to S. Korea Thursday: foreign ministry
-
Student population on steady decline in South Korea
-
(9th LD) 378 Afghan co-workers, family members arrive in South Korea
-
BLACKPINK's Lisa to debut as solo artist next month
-
New cases under 1,900 for 2nd day, critical patients on rise