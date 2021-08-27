Mobile game Black Desert to land in China
By Kim Han-joo
SEOUL, Aug. 27 (Yonhap) -- South Korean game developer Pearl Abyss said Friday it will roll out the mobile version of its megahit online game Black Desert in China.
Preregistrations for the massively multiplayer online role-playing game (MMORPG) for the mobile platform began earlier in the day, Pearl Abyss said.
The game, which features high-quality graphics and sandbox style gameplay, was authorized for the launch by Chinese authorities in June.
The mobile version was first launched overseas in Taiwan and Japan in December 2019, and in North America and in Europe the following year.
The original computer game was released in South Korea back in December 2014 and is now being offered in 12 languages across 150 countries with more than 10 million users.
khj@yna.co.kr
(END)
