The Korea Interbank Offered Rates (KORIBOR)
All News 11:05 August 27, 2021
SEOUL, Aug. 27 (Yonhap) -- The Korea Interbank Offered Rates (KORIBOR) as posted by Yonhap Infomax, the financial news and information arm of Yonhap News Agency, at 11:00 a.m.
Term Today (%) Previous Session (%)
1-W 0.75 0.71
1-M 0.78 0.72
2-M 0.83 0.77
3-M 0.88 0.85
6-M 1.04 1.03
12-M 1.25 1.25
(END)
