Pilot error caused crash-landing of medical chopper in July: Army
SEOUL, Aug. 27 (Yonhap) -- A pilot error caused July's crash-landing of an Army medical chopper, and the same type of helicopters will be allowed to resume operations, the Army said Friday.
In July, five people were injured after the ambulance helicopter, Medion, crash-landed at a military base in Pocheon, north of Seoul, on its way to pick up a patient.
The Army immediately suspended the operations of the same type of aircraft and launched an investigation.
"Our investigation found that the pilot misunderstood the landing guidelines required for the base and for the emergency situation, and failed to appropriately pilot the chopper," an Army officer said.
"We will come up with fundamental, follow-up measures to prevent any recurrence of such an accident," the military said, adding that the Surion-type helicopters will resume operations Monday.
graceoh@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS' 'Butter' ranks No. 8 on Billboard Hot 100
-
BLACKPINK's Lisa to debut as solo artist next month
-
BTS, Megan Thee Stallion to release 'Butter' remix Friday
-
(LEAD) Top S. Korean diplomat says U.S. requested using American bases in Korea to house Afghan evacuees
-
S. Korea to buy 2 tln won worth of gov't bonds to repay national debt
-
1st full-length S. Korean novel written by AI to be published next week
-
(LEAD) Top S. Korean diplomat says U.S. requested using American bases in Korea to house Afghan evacuees
-
Student population on steady decline in South Korea
-
Fare boxes in 171 Seoul buses to be removed under all-digital payment test program
-
(Yonhap Interview) Taliban hopes for S. Korea's diplomatic recognition, economic exchanges: official
-
(5th LD) 391 Afghan evacuees to be airlifted to S. Korea Thursday: foreign ministry
-
Student population on steady decline in South Korea
-
(9th LD) 378 Afghan co-workers, family members arrive in South Korea
-
BLACKPINK's Lisa to debut as solo artist next month
-
New cases under 1,900 for 2nd day, critical patients on rise