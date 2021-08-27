Seoul stocks up late Fri. morning ahead of Fed chair's speech
SEOUL, Aug. 27 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks turned to gains late Friday morning as investors await the comments from the chief of the U.S. Federal Reserve about its tapering timeline.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) rose 11.08 points, or 0.35 percent, to trade at 3,139.61 points as of 11:20 a.m.
Overnight, the Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 0.54 percent, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite declined 0.64 percent. The S&P 500 decreased 0.58 percent.
Volatility remained high in the local stock market as the key Fed meeting approaches. Fed Chairman Jerome Powell is scheduled to deliver his remarks virtually Friday (U.S. time) at the Fed's annual Jackson Hole gathering.
In Seoul, market bellwether Samsung Electronics added 0.27 percent, and No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix traded flat.
Internet portal operator Naver moved down 0.24 percent, and giant pharmaceutical firm Samsung Biologics slipped 0.1 percent.
Top automaker Hyundai Motor fell 0.95 percent, with leading chemical firm LG Chem dipping 2.28 percent. Top bank stock Kakao Bank edged up 0.12 percent.
The local currency was trading at 1,170.8 won against the U.S. dollar, down 0.3 percent from the previous session's close.
