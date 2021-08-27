S. Korea's top nuclear envoy to visit U.S. for talks on N. Korea
SEOUL, Aug. 27 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's top nuclear envoy, Noh Kyu-duk, will visit the United States next week for talks with his U.S. counterpart, Sung Kim, about efforts to resume dialogue with North Korea, the foreign ministry said Friday.
Noh's four-day trip to Washington, D.C., starting Sunday, comes only about a week after Kim's visit to Seoul early this week, during which the two discussed humanitarian aid to the North amid heightened tensions over Pyongyang's protest against military exercises between the South and the U.S.
While in Washington, Noh plans to meet with officials from the State Department, the White House National Security Council and others to follow up on discussions he had with Kim in Seoul, the ministry said.
"We hope that the two countries will have in-depth consultations for an early resumption of the Korean Peninsula peace process," the ministry said.
While in Seoul, Kim made it clear that the U.S. does not have a hostile intent toward the North and renewed his offer to meet with the North "anywhere, at anytime."
Pyongyang has lambasted the military exercise as the "most vivid expression of the U.S. hostile policy" toward the North and warned of a "serious security crisis."
elly@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS' 'Butter' ranks No. 8 on Billboard Hot 100
-
BLACKPINK's Lisa to debut as solo artist next month
-
BTS, Megan Thee Stallion to release 'Butter' remix Friday
-
(LEAD) Top S. Korean diplomat says U.S. requested using American bases in Korea to house Afghan evacuees
-
S. Korea to buy 2 tln won worth of gov't bonds to repay national debt
-
1st full-length S. Korean novel written by AI to be published next week
-
(LEAD) Top S. Korean diplomat says U.S. requested using American bases in Korea to house Afghan evacuees
-
Student population on steady decline in South Korea
-
Fare boxes in 171 Seoul buses to be removed under all-digital payment test program
-
(Yonhap Interview) Taliban hopes for S. Korea's diplomatic recognition, economic exchanges: official
-
(5th LD) 391 Afghan evacuees to be airlifted to S. Korea Thursday: foreign ministry
-
Student population on steady decline in South Korea
-
(9th LD) 378 Afghan co-workers, family members arrive in South Korea
-
New cases under 1,900 for 2nd day, critical patients on rise
-
BLACKPINK's Lisa to debut as solo artist next month