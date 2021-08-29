Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Incheon's annual rock festival to be held virtually in Oct.

All News 09:00 August 29, 2021

SEOUL, Aug. 29 (Yonhap) -- The annual Incheon Pentaport Rock Festival will be held virtually for the second consecutive year on Oct. 9 and 10, its organizers said Sunday.

The festival's 16th edition will feature '90s top artists such as Lee Seung-hwan and Yoon Sang, and other popular acts including 10cm, Daybreak and Leenalchi, according to the organizing committee.

The names of participating artists from other countries will be revealed at a later date.

As one of South Korea's biggest music events, the Incheon Pentaport Rock Festival was previously held in October, also virtually, after being postponed for two months due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Organizers said some 780,000 people watched the show online.

This year's edition will incorporate 360-degree virtual reality broadcasts and music critics' commentaries to help enhance viewers' experiences, the organizers said.

This image, provided by the organizers, shows a poster for the Incheon Pentaport Rock Festival, which will be held virtually on Oct. 9 and 10, 2021. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

hague@yna.co.kr
(END)

Related Articles
Keywords
#Incheon #rock festival
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!