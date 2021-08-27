Defense chief to visit Egypt, Oman next week
SEOUL, Aug. 27 (Yonhap) -- Defense Minister Suh Wook will visit Egypt and Oman next week to meet with senior officials there to discuss ways to boost defense and arms industry ties, his office said Friday.
Suh plans to leave for Egypt on Sunday for a two-day visit at the invitation of the country's defense chief Mohamed Ahmed Zaki Mohamed. It is the first time for a South Korean defense minister to visit the Middle Eastern nation, according to the ministry.
During the stay, Suh will have talks with the defense chief and the country's defense industry minister to discuss ways to boost exchange and cooperation in related fields and pay a courtesy call on Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, the ministry said.
Suh will then fly to Oman for a two-day stay, during which he plans to have a defense dialogue with his Omani counterpart, Sayyid Shihab bin Tariq bin Taimur Al-Said.
He also plans to visit South Korea's anti-piracy Cheonghae Unit to check its implementation of anti-virus guidelines and meet with the sailors, according to the ministry.
The unit dispatched to the coast of Africa reported a massive COVID-19 outbreak in July. After all of the sailors were immediately airlifted home, a new group has been conducting their anti-piracy missions.
graceoh@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS' 'Butter' ranks No. 8 on Billboard Hot 100
-
BLACKPINK's Lisa to debut as solo artist next month
-
BTS, Megan Thee Stallion to release 'Butter' remix Friday
-
(LEAD) Top S. Korean diplomat says U.S. requested using American bases in Korea to house Afghan evacuees
-
S. Korea to buy 2 tln won worth of gov't bonds to repay national debt
-
(LEAD) Top S. Korean diplomat says U.S. requested using American bases in Korea to house Afghan evacuees
-
Student population on steady decline in South Korea
-
Fare boxes in 171 Seoul buses to be removed under all-digital payment test program
-
(Yonhap Interview) Taliban hopes for S. Korea's diplomatic recognition, economic exchanges: official
-
HMM's sailors vote in favor of first-ever strike
-
Student population on steady decline in South Korea
-
(5th LD) 391 Afghan evacuees to be airlifted to S. Korea Thursday: foreign ministry
-
(9th LD) 378 Afghan co-workers, family members arrive in South Korea
-
New cases under 1,900 for 2nd day, critical patients on rise
-
BLACKPINK's Lisa to debut as solo artist next month