KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1
SEOUL, Aug. 27 (Yonhap) -- Friday's closing prices (KRW) of
KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.
AmoreG 56,800 UP 500
HyundaiMtr 208,500 DN 1,500
KCC 358,000 DN 6,000
SKBP 121,500 UP 4,500
DB HiTek 60,200 DN 500
HyundaiEng&Const 51,800 DN 400
CUCKOO HOMESYS 42,100 UP 1,100
SK hynix 103,500 DN 500
Youngpoong 671,000 UP 18,000
SamsungF&MIns 231,500 UP 1,000
HANALL BIOPHARMA 22,250 DN 50
Kogas 36,000 UP 100
Hanwha 35,100 UP 100
KIA CORP. 82,100 UP 100
HANKOOK & COMPANY 17,000 UP 100
Daesang 24,950 UP 300
SKNetworks 5,610 UP 60
ORION Holdings 16,100 UP 100
NEXENTIRE 8,470 UP 70
CHONGKUNDANG 129,000 UP 2,000
SAMYANGHOLDINGS 103,500 0
ShinhanGroup 39,250 DN 100
HITEJINRO 32,700 UP 50
Yuhan 61,000 UP 700
CJ LOGISTICS 169,500 UP 2,000
DOOSAN 89,300 DN 200
DL 71,000 UP 600
POSCO CHEMICAL 149,500 UP 500
BoryungPharm 16,700 UP 100
L&L 12,250 UP 150
CUCKOO 25,850 DN 550
BukwangPharm 21,900 DN 400
ILJIN MATERIALS 75,300 DN 200
Daewoong 34,500 DN 500
SamyangFood 81,500 DN 100
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 22,200 UP 350
CJ CheilJedang 439,000 UP 2,000
TaekwangInd 1,087,000 UP 31,000
SSANGYONGCNE 8,140 UP 70
KAL 30,250 DN 100
