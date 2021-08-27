KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2
YUNGJIN PHARM 5,390 DN 30
LG Corp. 93,300 UP 600
Asiana Airlines 22,600 UP 1,350
CJ 101,000 0
JWPHARMA 27,450 DN 200
LX INT 27,150 UP 150
DongkukStlMill 19,400 DN 500
TaihanElecWire 2,455 0
Hyundai M&F INS 25,800 DN 300
GCH Corp 33,100 UP 1,150
LOTTE Fine Chem 69,900 UP 1,900
HYUNDAI STEEL 48,400 UP 50
Shinsegae 264,500 UP 500
Nongshim 299,500 UP 2,000
SGBC 82,100 DN 100
LOTTE 35,150 DN 150
Hyosung 116,000 UP 500
LotteChilsung 141,000 UP 1,000
LS ELECTRIC 68,400 UP 3,800
KorZinc 507,000 DN 1,000
SamsungHvyInd 6,190 UP 60
HyundaiMipoDock 75,300 DN 300
IS DONGSEO 48,300 UP 100
S-Oil 90,500 DN 700
LG Innotek 204,500 DN 2,000
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 242,000 UP 2,000
HMM 40,950 UP 300
HYUNDAI WIA 87,300 DN 500
KSOE 117,500 UP 500
HANWHA SOLUTIONS 40,650 UP 950
KumhoPetrochem 189,500 UP 500
OCI 123,000 UP 3,000
SKC 151,000 DN 1,500
MIRAE ASSET SEC 8,830 UP 140
DB INSURANCE 59,400 DN 600
SamsungElec 74,300 DN 300
NHIS 13,200 UP 150
DongwonInd 242,500 DN 2,500
SK Discovery 48,150 DN 400
LS 66,400 UP 1,100
(MORE)
-
BTS' 'Butter' ranks No. 8 on Billboard Hot 100
-
BLACKPINK's Lisa to debut as solo artist next month
-
BTS, Megan Thee Stallion to release 'Butter' remix Friday
-
(LEAD) Top S. Korean diplomat says U.S. requested using American bases in Korea to house Afghan evacuees
-
HMM's sailors vote in favor of first-ever strike
-
-
Student population on steady decline in South Korea
-
Fare boxes in 171 Seoul buses to be removed under all-digital payment test program
-
(Yonhap Interview) Taliban hopes for S. Korea's diplomatic recognition, economic exchanges: official
-
-
-
(5th LD) 391 Afghan evacuees to be airlifted to S. Korea Thursday: foreign ministry
-
(9th LD) 378 Afghan co-workers, family members arrive in South Korea
-
New cases under 1,900 for 2nd day, critical patients on rise
-
S. Korea to lift entry restrictions on EU, Schengen Area countries from Sept.