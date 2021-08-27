KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3
DWS 54,400 UP 4,000
KEPCO 23,850 0
SamsungSecu 48,950 UP 1,150
KG DONGBU STL 15,000 UP 200
SKTelecom 288,000 DN 2,500
SNT MOTIV 54,300 UP 800
HyundaiElev 50,200 DN 100
SAMSUNG SDS 170,500 UP 1,500
KOREA AEROSPACE 31,950 UP 200
KUMHOTIRE 5,910 DN 80
Hanon Systems 16,100 DN 150
SK 261,000 DN 500
ShinpoongPharm 66,400 DN 1,600
GC Corp 350,000 UP 22,500
GS E&C 40,900 UP 350
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 765,000 0
KPIC 229,000 UP 3,500
Handsome 39,800 UP 1,300
COWAY 75,300 UP 2,300
LOTTE SHOPPING 107,000 UP 1,500
IBK 10,450 UP 50
DONGSUH 28,800 0
SamsungEng 21,050 DN 50
SAMSUNG C&T 132,500 UP 500
PanOcean 8,100 0
SAMSUNG CARD 34,350 UP 200
CheilWorldwide 22,950 DN 50
KT 32,400 DN 350
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL198000 UP2500
LOTTE TOUR 19,150 UP 200
LG Uplus 14,000 DN 100
SAMSUNG LIFE 74,500 UP 500
Mobis 271,000 UP 4,000
HANWHA AEROSPACE 48,300 UP 350
S-1 81,700 UP 500
KT&G 81,100 UP 200
DHICO 20,450 UP 350
Doosanfc 51,700 UP 2,300
LG Display 20,200 UP 100
Kangwonland 27,250 DN 100
(MORE)
-
BTS' 'Butter' ranks No. 8 on Billboard Hot 100
-
BLACKPINK's Lisa to debut as solo artist next month
-
BTS, Megan Thee Stallion to release 'Butter' remix Friday
-
(LEAD) Top S. Korean diplomat says U.S. requested using American bases in Korea to house Afghan evacuees
-
HMM's sailors vote in favor of first-ever strike
-
(LEAD) Top S. Korean diplomat says U.S. requested using American bases in Korea to house Afghan evacuees
-
Student population on steady decline in South Korea
-
Fare boxes in 171 Seoul buses to be removed under all-digital payment test program
-
(Yonhap Interview) Taliban hopes for S. Korea's diplomatic recognition, economic exchanges: official
-
HMM's sailors vote in favor of first-ever strike
-
Student population on steady decline in South Korea
-
(5th LD) 391 Afghan evacuees to be airlifted to S. Korea Thursday: foreign ministry
-
(9th LD) 378 Afghan co-workers, family members arrive in South Korea
-
New cases under 1,900 for 2nd day, critical patients on rise
-
S. Korea to lift entry restrictions on EU, Schengen Area countries from Sept.