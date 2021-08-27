KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4
NAVER 420,000 DN 3,500
Kakao 150,000 UP 500
NCsoft 659,000 DN 50,000
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 73,300 0
HYUNDAI ROTEM 25,800 UP 100
LGELECTRONICS 140,500 DN 1,000
Celltrion 294,500 UP 10,000
Huchems 26,400 DN 1,200
DAEWOONG PHARM 161,500 DN 1,000
HYUNDAIDEPTST 79,900 UP 300
KIH 94,100 UP 200
ZINUS 81,200 DN 200
Hanchem 294,000 DN 3,000
KIWOOM 118,500 UP 2,000
DSME 26,850 DN 150
DSINFRA 11,700 DN 200
DWEC 7,030 UP 110
DongwonF&B 208,000 UP 7,500
KEPCO KPS 37,150 DN 50
LGH&H 1,421,000 UP 10,000
LGCHEM 783,000 DN 5,000
KEPCO E&C 46,100 UP 600
HanmiPharm 306,500 UP 2,500
BNK Financial Group 7,910 UP 130
emart 178,000 0
지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY454 00 DN500
KOLMAR KOREA 48,100 UP 350
KBFinancialGroup 54,700 UP 500
Hansae 21,100 DN 50
LX HAUSYS 85,500 UP 1,000
Youngone Corp 41,950 UP 700
CSWIND 78,500 UP 2,200
GKL 15,600 UP 50
KOLON IND 83,500 UP 7,000
HANJINKAL 66,000 UP 200
HYBE 284,500 DN 2,500
SK ie technology 215,000 UP 1,500
DL E&C 133,000 UP 2,000
LX HOLDINGS 9,770 UP 30
DoubleUGames 62,700 UP 2,300
(MORE)
-
BTS' 'Butter' ranks No. 8 on Billboard Hot 100
-
BLACKPINK's Lisa to debut as solo artist next month
-
BTS, Megan Thee Stallion to release 'Butter' remix Friday
-
(LEAD) Top S. Korean diplomat says U.S. requested using American bases in Korea to house Afghan evacuees
-
HMM's sailors vote in favor of first-ever strike
-
(LEAD) Top S. Korean diplomat says U.S. requested using American bases in Korea to house Afghan evacuees
-
Student population on steady decline in South Korea
-
Fare boxes in 171 Seoul buses to be removed under all-digital payment test program
-
(Yonhap Interview) Taliban hopes for S. Korea's diplomatic recognition, economic exchanges: official
-
HMM's sailors vote in favor of first-ever strike
-
Student population on steady decline in South Korea
-
(5th LD) 391 Afghan evacuees to be airlifted to S. Korea Thursday: foreign ministry
-
(9th LD) 378 Afghan co-workers, family members arrive in South Korea
-
New cases under 1,900 for 2nd day, critical patients on rise
-
S. Korea to lift entry restrictions on EU, Schengen Area countries from Sept.