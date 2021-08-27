KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5
COSMAX 133,000 UP 6,000
MANDO 60,000 DN 300
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 947,000 DN 7,000
INNOCEAN 58,500 UP 200
Doosan Bobcat 42,200 UP 200
H.S.ENTERPRISE 15,500 UP 150
Netmarble 127,500 UP 500
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES HOLDI NG S64600 UP100
ORION 124,000 DN 1,000
HANWHA SYSTEMS 19,200 UP 250
BGF Retail 177,000 DN 1,000
SKCHEM 267,500 DN 6,500
HDC-OP 28,450 0
HYOSUNG TNC 773,000 0
HYOSUNG ADVANCED 591,000 UP 14,000
SKBS 289,500 UP 3,500
WooriFinancialGroup 11,350 UP 150
F&F Holdings 42,200 UP 750
POSCO 315,000 DN 6,500
GS Retail 33,850 DN 50
Ottogi 519,000 UP 1,000
IlyangPharm 33,950 UP 400
MERITZ SECU 5,310 UP 60
HtlShilla 89,100 DN 100
Hanmi Science 73,200 UP 1,200
SamsungElecMech 179,000 DN 500
Hanssem 118,000 UP 5,500
HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 9,760 UP 130
LOTTE Himart 31,500 DN 150
GS 41,550 UP 50
CJ CGV 29,650 DN 150
LIG Nex1 48,850 UP 250
Fila Holdings 43,600 DN 650
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 190,000 DN 500
HANAFINANCIALGR 45,150 UP 350
HANWHA LIFE 3,415 DN 35
AMOREPACIFIC 225,500 UP 5,000
FOOSUNG 14,500 UP 200
SK Innovation 239,500 UP 1,000
POONGSAN 34,200 0
(END)
-
BTS' 'Butter' ranks No. 8 on Billboard Hot 100
-
BLACKPINK's Lisa to debut as solo artist next month
-
BTS, Megan Thee Stallion to release 'Butter' remix Friday
-
(LEAD) Top S. Korean diplomat says U.S. requested using American bases in Korea to house Afghan evacuees
-
HMM's sailors vote in favor of first-ever strike
-
(LEAD) Top S. Korean diplomat says U.S. requested using American bases in Korea to house Afghan evacuees
-
Student population on steady decline in South Korea
-
Fare boxes in 171 Seoul buses to be removed under all-digital payment test program
-
(Yonhap Interview) Taliban hopes for S. Korea's diplomatic recognition, economic exchanges: official
-
HMM's sailors vote in favor of first-ever strike
-
Student population on steady decline in South Korea
-
(5th LD) 391 Afghan evacuees to be airlifted to S. Korea Thursday: foreign ministry
-
(9th LD) 378 Afghan co-workers, family members arrive in South Korea
-
New cases under 1,900 for 2nd day, critical patients on rise
-
S. Korea to lift entry restrictions on EU, Schengen Area countries from Sept.