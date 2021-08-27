Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Haesung Optics to raise 27 bln won via stock offering

All News 16:27 August 27, 2021

SEOUL, AUGUST 27 (Yonhap) -- Haesung Optics Co. on Friday announced that it will sell stocks to raise 27 billion won(US$23.1 million). The proceeds from the stock sale will be used mainly to finance its operations.

According to a regulatory filing, the company will issue 32 million common shares at a price of 843 won per share. The stocks will be sold to the investors that the firm designated.
(END)

Keywords
#Haesung Optics Co. #Ltd
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!