Cancer Rop to raise 20 bln won via stock offering

All News 16:29 August 27, 2021

SEOUL, AUGUST 27 (Yonhap) -- Cancer Rop Co. on Friday announced that it will sell stocks to raise 20 billion won(US$17.1 million). The proceeds from the stock sale will be used mainly to finance stock acquisition.

According to a regulatory filing, the company will issue some 5.61 million common shares at a price of 3,562 won per share. The stocks will be sold to the investors that the firm designated.
