S. Korean Bond Yields on Aug. 27, 2021
All News 16:30 August 27, 2021
Today (%) Previous Session(%) Change (BP)
1-year TB 1.068 1.059 +0.9
2-year TB 1.265 1.258 +0.7
3-year TB 1.408 1.398 +1.0
10-year TB 1.939 1.928 +1.1
2-year MSB 1.281 1.270 +1.1
3-year CB (AA-) 1.842 1.836 +0.6
91-day CD 0.920 0.920 0.0
(END)
