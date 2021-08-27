Codenature to raise 17 bln won via stock sale
All News 17:49 August 27, 2021
SEOUL, AUGUST 27 (Yonhap) -- Codenature Inc. on Friday announced that it will sell stocks to raise 17 billion won(US$14.5 million). The proceeds from the stock offering will be used primarily to finance its operations.
According to a regulatory filing, the company will issue some 7.52 million common shares at a price of 2,260 won per share. The stocks will be sold to the investors that the firm designated.
(END)
Keywords
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
-
BTS' 'Butter' ranks No. 8 on Billboard Hot 100
-
BLACKPINK's Lisa to debut as solo artist next month
-
BTS, Megan Thee Stallion to release 'Butter' remix Friday
-
(LEAD) Top S. Korean diplomat says U.S. requested using American bases in Korea to house Afghan evacuees
-
BTS releases 'Butter' remix feat. Megan Thee Stallion
Most Saved
-
(LEAD) Top S. Korean diplomat says U.S. requested using American bases in Korea to house Afghan evacuees
-
Student population on steady decline in South Korea
-
Fare boxes in 171 Seoul buses to be removed under all-digital payment test program
-
(Yonhap Interview) Taliban hopes for S. Korea's diplomatic recognition, economic exchanges: official
-
HMM's sailors vote in favor of first-ever strike
-
Student population on steady decline in South Korea
-
(9th LD) 378 Afghan co-workers, family members arrive in South Korea
-
(5th LD) 391 Afghan evacuees to be airlifted to S. Korea Thursday: foreign ministry
-
New cases under 1,900 for 2nd day, critical patients on rise
-
S. Korea to lift entry restrictions on EU, Schengen Area countries from Sept.