Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Tiumbio to raise 25 bln won via stock offering

All News 17:59 August 27, 2021

SEOUL, Aug. 27 (Yonhap) -- Tiumbio Co. on Friday announced that it will sell stocks to raise 25 billion won(US$21.4 million). The proceeds from the stock sale will be used mainly to finance its operations.

According to a regulatory filing, the company will issue some 1.37 million preferred shares at a price of 18,150 won per share. The stocks will be sold to the investors that the firm designated.
(END)

Keywords
#TiumBio Co., Ltd.
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!