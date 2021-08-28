Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Saturday's weather forecast

All News 09:00 August 28, 2021

SEOUL, Aug. 28 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Saturday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 27/21 Cloudy 20

Incheon 26/22 Sunny 20

Suwon 27/21 Cloudy 20

Cheongju 26/21 Cloudy 30

Daejeon 26/21 Cloudy 30

Chuncheon 28/20 Cloudy 30

Gangneung 30/22 Cloudy 0

Jeonju 28/21 Sunny 60

Gwangju 29/22 Sunny 60

Jeju 31/26 Rain 20

Daegu 30/22 Cloudy 20

Busan 29/24 Cloudy 20

(END)

