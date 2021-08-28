Saturday's weather forecast
All News 09:00 August 28, 2021
SEOUL, Aug. 28 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Saturday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 27/21 Cloudy 20
Incheon 26/22 Sunny 20
Suwon 27/21 Cloudy 20
Cheongju 26/21 Cloudy 30
Daejeon 26/21 Cloudy 30
Chuncheon 28/20 Cloudy 30
Gangneung 30/22 Cloudy 0
Jeonju 28/21 Sunny 60
Gwangju 29/22 Sunny 60
Jeju 31/26 Rain 20
Daegu 30/22 Cloudy 20
Busan 29/24 Cloudy 20
(END)
