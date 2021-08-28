Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
SEOUL, Aug. 28 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Aug. 28.
Korean-language dailies
-- Bloody withdrawal from Afghanistan (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Five commercial banks set to reduce credit loans (Kookmin Daily)
-- Kabul airport bombing kills at least 170 (Donga Ilbo)
-- Biden to blame for bloody Afghanistan (Segye Times)
-- U.S. hit hard by IS' counterattack (Chosun Ilbo)
-- IS-led terrorist attack kills more than 100 people in Kabul (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Stay-at-home work (Hankyoreh)
-- Bloody Kabul by IS terrorist attack (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Court orders watchdog to lift sanctions against chief of Woori Financial (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Rate hike likely hits blow to companies' restructuring efforts (Korea Economic Daily)
(END)
-
BTS' 'Butter' ranks No. 8 on Billboard Hot 100
-
BLACKPINK's Lisa to debut as solo artist next month
-
BTS, Megan Thee Stallion to release 'Butter' remix Friday
-
BTS releases 'Butter' remix feat. Megan Thee Stallion
-
(LEAD) Top S. Korean diplomat says U.S. requested using American bases in Korea to house Afghan evacuees
-
(LEAD) Top S. Korean diplomat says U.S. requested using American bases in Korea to house Afghan evacuees
-
Student population on steady decline in South Korea
-
Fare boxes in 171 Seoul buses to be removed under all-digital payment test program
-
(Yonhap Interview) Taliban hopes for S. Korea's diplomatic recognition, economic exchanges: official
-
HMM's sailors vote in favor of first-ever strike
-
USFK reports cluster infection at Osan base after recent no-mask dance party
-
Kabul airport blast occurred at site used during Korea's evacuation: source
-
New cases under 1,900 for 2nd day, critical patients on rise
-
Student population on steady decline in South Korea
-
Prosecutors seek 3-yr prison term for iKON's ex-leader in drug abuse case