SEOUL, Aug. 28 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Aug. 28.

Korean-language dailies
-- Bloody withdrawal from Afghanistan (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Five commercial banks set to reduce credit loans (Kookmin Daily)
-- Kabul airport bombing kills at least 170 (Donga Ilbo)
-- Biden to blame for bloody Afghanistan (Segye Times)
-- U.S. hit hard by IS' counterattack (Chosun Ilbo)
-- IS-led terrorist attack kills more than 100 people in Kabul (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Stay-at-home work (Hankyoreh)
-- Bloody Kabul by IS terrorist attack (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Court orders watchdog to lift sanctions against chief of Woori Financial (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Rate hike likely hits blow to companies' restructuring efforts (Korea Economic Daily)
