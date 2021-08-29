Sunday's weather forecast
All News 09:00 August 29, 2021
SEOUL, Aug. 29 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Sunday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 26/22 Rain 30
Incheon 25/22 Rain 30
Suwon 26/21 Rain 30
Cheongju 27/21 Rain 60
Daejeon 27/21 Rain 30
Chuncheon 26/21 Cloudy 30
Gangneung 29/22 Rain 30
Jeonju 28/21 Rain 60
Gwangju 29/22 Rain 60
Jeju 32/26 Sunny 20
Daegu 29/21 Sunny 60
Busan 30/24 Sunny 60
(END)
