Sunday's weather forecast

09:00 August 29, 2021

SEOUL, Aug. 29 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Sunday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 26/22 Rain 30

Incheon 25/22 Rain 30

Suwon 26/21 Rain 30

Cheongju 27/21 Rain 60

Daejeon 27/21 Rain 30

Chuncheon 26/21 Cloudy 30

Gangneung 29/22 Rain 30

Jeonju 28/21 Rain 60

Gwangju 29/22 Rain 60

Jeju 32/26 Sunny 20

Daegu 29/21 Sunny 60

Busan 30/24 Sunny 60

