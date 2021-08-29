Air Force chief, U.S. space commander agree to form consultative body on space policy
SEOUL, Aug. 29 (Yonhap) -- Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. Park In-ho has signed a deal with the chief of the U.S. space operations and agreed to form a joint consultative body on space policy to strengthen cooperation, his office said Sunday.
During his visit to the Air Force Space Command in Colorado, Park signed a memorandum of understanding with Gen. John Raymond on the formation of a joint space policy consultative body on Friday (U.S. time), becoming official partners in space security cooperation.
The Air Force plans to further boost cooperation with the U.S. space force, including exchanging information, through the consultative body.
Park also held a bilateral meeting with the command chief, Gen. James Dickinson, and agreed to strengthen partnership on sharing information on space surveillance, as well as improving joint space operations capabilities, such as missile defense.
He plans to fly to Hawaii for a meeting with air force commanders in the Pacific from 19 nations to explore ways to boost regional security and ensure peace, the military said.
(END)
-
BTS' 'Butter' ranks No. 8 on Billboard Hot 100
-
BLACKPINK's Lisa to debut as solo artist next month
-
BTS, Megan Thee Stallion to release 'Butter' remix Friday
-
BTS releases 'Butter' remix feat. Megan Thee Stallion
-
(LEAD) Top S. Korean diplomat says U.S. requested using American bases in Korea to house Afghan evacuees
-
Student population on steady decline in South Korea
-
(Yonhap Feature) Young S. Koreans memorialize youth in sculpted body pics
-
(LEAD) Top S. Korean diplomat says U.S. requested using American bases in Korea to house Afghan evacuees
-
Facebook, Netflix fined over privacy violations in S. Korea
-
(Yonhap Interview) Taliban hopes for S. Korea's diplomatic recognition, economic exchanges: official
-
(Yonhap Feature) Young S. Koreans memorialize youth in sculpted body pics
-
USFK reports cluster infection at Osan base after recent no-mask dance party
-
Four Afghan evacuees in S. Korea confirmed to be infected with COVID-19: ministry
-
(LEAD) New cases under 1,700; number of critically-ill patients on rise
-
DP lawmakers withdraw contentious bill banning slander of ex-wartime sexual slavery victims